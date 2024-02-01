U19 World Cup 2024: India scripts history with three consecutive 200+ run wins

The Indian squad is set to face Nepal in their next encounter scheduled for February 2 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 07:17 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of dominance, the Indian Under-19 cricket team has etched its name in the annals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, becoming the first team ever to secure three consecutive victories by a margin of over 200 runs.

The young Indian talents showcased their prowess by overpowering Ireland, USA, and New Zealand with commanding victories of 201, 201, and 214 runs respectively.

This unprecedented feat has pushed India to the forefront of the tournament. Remaining unbeaten in the ICC Under-19 World Cup, the Indian squad is set to face Nepal in their next encounter scheduled for February 2 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

The team’s stellar performance has not only established them as formidable contenders but also created a buzz of anticipation for their upcoming matches.

In their World Cup opener, India set the tone by defeating Bangladesh with an 84-run victory, laying the foundation for their subsequent record-breaking spree.