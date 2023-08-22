Sailing: Telangana’s Shloka Mahesh to compete in World Championship in Spain

Hyderabad sailor Shloka Mahesh has been selected to represent India at the J80 World Championship to be held in Baiona, Spain

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sailor Shloka Mahesh has been selected to represent India at the J80 World Championship to be held in Baiona, Spain starting September 17.

In the recently-concluded YAI J80 National Sailing Championship conducted at Royal Madras Yacht Club, Chennai, the State girl bagged silver medal in the Nationals. The 16-year-old is a class XI student of Meridian School. She has been sailing since she was 10 years old and has been with Yachting Association of India’s national squad for two years in a row in the Optimist Class.

The competition saw eight teams and total of 40 participants from Indian Army, Indian Navy, CRPF, RMYC and other sailing clubs participating from all over the country competing for the top honours.