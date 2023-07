Telangana’s Dharani-Vadla win gold in Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Skipper Dharani Laveti and crew Vadla Mallesh win Gold at the under 19 Championships of the 14th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar Lake Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana pair of Dharani Laveti-Vadla Mallesh from YCH and NBSC Goa won gold after winning the last race at the last race at the Under-19 International 420 Class of boat in the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the Under-15 Optimist girls category, Deekshita Komaravelly of Telangana finished at the top to clinch gold.

Eklavya Batham of Madhya Pradesh registered another win in the U-15 Optimist boys clash, to show his domination in the event.

Results: U-19 International Class: 1. Dharani Laveti-Vadla Mallesh (Telangana) 17 Points, 2. Nancy Rai-Aniraj Sendhav (Madhya Pradesh) 20 Points, 3. Vidyanshi Mishra-Manish Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) 33 Points; U-15 Optimist Class Boys: 1. Eklavya Batham (Madhya Pradesh) 16 Points, 2. Sharanya Yadav (NBSC Goa) 29 Points, 3. Ajay Gajji (NBSC Goa) 47 Points; Girls: 1. Deekshita Komaravelly (Telangana) 57 Points, 2. Shagun Jha (Madhya Pradesh) 58 Points, 3. Aarti Verma (CESC Maharashtra) 156 Points.

