Sailing to success: Telangana’s Dharani Laveti aims to represent India in Next Asian Games, Olympics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 25 July 23

Dharani Laveti crowned National Champion in the U-19 International 420 Class category at the 14th Monsoon Regatta

By Biswajit Talukdar

Hyderabad: Telangana’s 18-year-old Dharani Laveti has been impressive with her performances in the recently-concluded sailing events. She has become the national champion in both open and mixed category of the Under-19 International 420 Class of boat at the 14th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad.

Dharani has never been a national champion – her previous best result was a bronze in the 470 Nationals. But the determined sailor turned things around this year as she and crew Vadla Mallesh clinched the gold medal in the Nationals event in Hyderabad.

Sailing – an adventure sport undertaken through the medium of water which involves speed, wind and high level of physical exertion excites Dharani. “Sailing, a water sport with wind and tactics, is thrilling and interesting.”

The New Bowenpally lad comes from a humble background. Her mother Laveti Ramana works as a housekeeping staff at Yashoda hospital, Secunderabad. The youngster started sailing at Yacht Club of Hyderabad back in September 2017 as part of the Nanhi kali programme for girl children by the Naandi Foundation along with her younger sister Jhansipriya Laveti.

Dharani along with her sister first travelled overseas for the Atlantic Week in Portugal, and then Spain on the next trip. Both of them were also part of team India at the Asian and Oceania Championship in October 2019.

Dharani now eyes another top show in her next outing in Mysore and Mumbai Nationals. The determined sailor has been working hard against the hurdles to realise her dream of representing the country in the Next Asian Games and Olympics.

Dharani gave a shot at the trials at Mumbai for the Hangzhou Asian Games but could not make the cut. Her teammate Preethi Kongara from the same club qualified for the continental event in China. Dharani, who admires Preethi, eyes a spot in the next Asiad. “I’ll strive hard to qualify for the next Asian Games, much like Preethi di did this time.”

She believes sailing has changed her life and credits her coach Suheim Sheikh of YCH Sports Foundation who introduced her to the water sport and has served as a pillar of support. “Suheim sir is my inspiration. He has taken utmost care and supported us both in sailing and academics” she added.