Sakhi centres should help women achieve self-reliance: Karimnagar Collector

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka emphasised the need to analyse the socio-economic conditions of the women approaching the Sakhi centre for legal and other assistance. Since a majority of the cases were domestic violence, Sakhi organisers should study the social and financial conditions of the women and try to work with the organisations as well as institutions supporting the victims.

Besides providing assistance, talent of the women should also be identified and help them to be self-reliant by encouraging them in the field they were interested, he said. The Collector on Saturday visited Karimnagar Sakhi Centre and enquired about the cases received and solved so far.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka emphasised the need to run the centres more effectively to protect women’s rights by providing legal assistance and advises to them. He wanted the organisers to educate young girls about gender and other social issues. Besides helping in their personal growth, the problems being faced by the young women in their day to day life should also be solved, he opined.

The Collector instructed Sakhi centre organisers to conducted awareness camps extensively at different places to educate women working in government, private and un-organised sectors. They said all the 400 cases received by the centre so far were solved. Earlier, the Collector examined the ongoing works of the new Sakhi centre building at Saptagiricolony and instructed the contractor to complete the works by June. The new building is being constructed with Rs 48.69 lakh of Central funds. District welfare officer Ch Sharadha, Sakhi center administrator D Laxmi and others participated in the programme.

