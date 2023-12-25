| Prabhas Starrer Salaar Surpasses 402 Cr Worldwide In Three Days

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ surpasses 402 cr worldwide in three days

The makers officially announced the collection details on X platform this Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is running to a packed house in theatres, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences.

The Prabhas‘ film has globally surpassed 400 crore in collections by its third day.

The makers officially announced the collection details on X platform this Monday.

Notably, on its opening day, the film grossed an impressive Rs 178.7 crore worldwide. ‘Salaar’ was released worldwide on December 22.

The makers have also released the making video of the film on Monday.

Watch it here: