Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ surpasses 402 cr worldwide in three days

Hyderabad: ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is running to a packed house in theatres, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences.
The Prabhas‘ film has globally surpassed 400 crore in collections by its third day.
The makers officially announced the collection details on X platform this Monday.
Notably, on its opening day, the film grossed an impressive Rs 178.7 crore worldwide. ‘Salaar’ was released worldwide on December 22.
𝑩𝑶𝑿 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑨 𝑺𝑨𝑳𝑨𝑨𝑹 🔥#BlockbusterSalaar hits 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) 𝐢𝐧 𝟑 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬!#RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice#Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms… pic.twitter.com/C8rFGeSs86
— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 25, 2023
The makers have also released the making video of the film on Monday.
Watch it here: