Salary hikes: PRC chairman submits first report to CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Pay Revision Commission Chairman C R Biswal submitted the first PRC report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, who announced a new year bonanza of salary hikes and increase in retirement age of government employees on Tuesday, had appointed a three-member committee led by the Chief Secretary that will go into various issues in this regard and submit its recommendations by February. The State Cabinet, based on the committee’s recommendation, will then take a final decision.

The committee will study all the issues pertaining to government employees as well as the PRC report, besides holding consultations with employees’ unions and associations in the second week of January to discuss issues with regard to salary hikes, retirement age, simplified service rules, promotion rules and other legal obstacles involved, among others.

PRC member Mohammad Ali Rafath, Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Union leaders of various employees associations including Mamatha, President, and Satyanarayana, General Secretary, Telangana Gazetted Officers Association, Narender Rao, President, Telangana Secretariat Association, Yousuf Miya, General Secretary, Telangana Secretariat Association, M Rajender, President, Telangana Non Gazetted Officers Association and M Pratap, General Secretary, TNGOs were present on the occasion.

