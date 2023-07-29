ICFAI Law School signs MoU with Insolvency Law Academy in Hyderabad

ILA and ICFAI Law School have agreed to explore cooperation and collaboration on various projects of knowledge development, research and capacity building in insolvency and related area

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: An MoU between ICFAI Law School and Insolvency Law Academy (ILA) was inked on Saturday 29th July 2023 at Taj Krishna Hotel, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The occasion was graced by Hon’ble Justice Sri M SK Jaiswal, Mr. VVSN Raju, Advocate, Mr Sumant Batra, President, ILA, Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, Registrar and Dr. AV Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School.

About Memorandum of Understanding:

Insolvency Law Academy (ILA) and ICFAI Law School have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding as part of which, a Chair will be established, a Regional Centre for Insolvency to be started and joint research will be undertaken.

A Steering Committee would be set up comprising of four members, with two members each representing ILA and ICFAI Law School to discuss the projects and programs, a press release said.