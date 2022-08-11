Salman Khan spends a day with the sailors in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy works to protect the shores of our nation, often sacrificing their lives, time with their families, only to ensure that the Indian seas are safe and secure. Salman Khan took a whole day out of his hectic schedule to spend quality time with the sailors on Visakhapatnam, who were more than thrilled to have him in their midst.

The heartwarming images that went viral on social media depict the joy on their faces. From hearing about their lives, training, time away from loved ones, seeing the state of the art vessel, cooking on the ship to doing push up challenges, signing autographs and hoisting the Indian flag, it was a day full of patriotism, laughter and fun. Salman was left awed by the patriotism and courage the armed forces of our nation has.

The Visakhapatnam also has medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits. Visakhapatnam ship can accommodate a crew of 312, has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in out of area operation.