Samosas stuffed with biryani? The unusual snack combo has internet divided

From vegetables to meat, Samosas have accommodated various fillings, but Biryani seems like a far-fetched idea.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:42 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In a world where food experimentation has become a norm, a new bizarre combination has surfaced, leaving foodies divided. The latest addition to the snack world is ‘Biryani samosas’, a dish that has left many questioning its existence.

Samosas, known for their crispy exterior and delicious filling, have been a comfort snack for many years. From vegetables to meat, they have accommodated various fillings, but Biryani seems like a far-fetched idea.

Recently, a Twitter user posted photos of the ‘Biryani samosa’, and it has gone viral since then. The first photo showed an uncooked samosa filled with flavourful rice, while the second one depicted the biryani stuffing oozing out of the crispy exterior after being broken.

The ‘Biryani samosa’ sparked mixed reactions from food enthusiasts. While some found the combination unappetising, others were curious to give it a try. A few people were put off by the idea, and some admitted to being interested in the unusual combo.

presenting biryani samosa pic.twitter.com/i5wBCrNF7Y — ghalib e wosta (@khansaamaa) March 26, 2023

As of now, it is unclear who invented this bizarre snack or where it originated from. However, the ‘Biryani samosa’ has definitely caught the attention of the internet, with many people wanting to try it for themselves.

In a world where food experimentation is becoming more popular, it seems like there are no limits to what can be stuffed inside a samosa. Will the ‘Biryani samosa’ become the next big snack sensation? Only time will tell.