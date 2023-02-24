Mutton Canteens soon to serve mutton biryani, delicacies in Telangana

Published Date - 08:16 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Attention, all lovers of mutton biryani, here is some good news! For those looking to have some biryani that has safe and quality mutton, apart from other Nizami delicacies that are affordable as well, the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Co-operative Federation will soon open Mutton Canteens across the State.

The first of these Mutton Canteens, which will offer delicacies like mutton biryani, popular mutton dishes including Paya, Gurda Fry, Pathar ka Gosht, Kheema and others, is being set up at the Federation’s office in Shantinagar colony and is likely to be operationalised by next month. Though the menu and prices were yet to be finalised, officials said they were being designed with limited dishes at affordable prices. If there was good response from the public, the menu would be expanded further.

The Mutton Canteens have been designed on the lines of the Fish Canteens being operated by the Telangana State Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation on the premises of Matsya Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Fish Canteen has fish biryani, fish curry with rice, fish fry etc on the menu.

“After witnessing the success of the Fish Canteens, we have decided to establish Mutton Canteens. The idea is to promote mutton dishes that are pocket-friendly as well,” Federation chairman Doodimetla Balaraju Yadav told Telangana Today.

To ensure that quality and fresh meat is served to customers, the authorities will procure mutton from the government slaughtherhouse located in Chengicherla. The Federation has already hired chefs on a contract basis.

Based on the response from consumers, Balaraju Yadav said the mutton canteens would be established across Hyderabad and also at all district headquarters. He said the Federation had already submitted proposals to the municipal authorities concerned in this regard. He said the mutton canteens were also being designed to provide employment opportuniities for youth from the Yadav and Kuruma communities.