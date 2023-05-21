Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launch date and price in India

The 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen on the Samsung Galaxy A14 has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:21 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: The Samsung Galaxy A14 is set to launch on May 31, 2023. It is expected to cost Rs. 13,999 in India. This Samsung Galaxy A14 basic model, which has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, is available in black, silver, and dark red.

The 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen on the Galaxy A14 has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s capacitive touchscreen has a waterdrop notch, no bezels, and a 400 ppi pixel density.

The smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. A 13-megapixel selfie camera is also present on the front.

The Galaxy A14 4G has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 6GB of RAM. Its 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU, which has dual-core Cortex A75 and Cortex A55 modules, improves overall performance. There is also a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU placed there to manage graphic outputs.

The Galaxy A14 4G has a Li-Polymer battery with a 5000mAh capacity and a fast charging system.