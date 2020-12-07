Sand selling centre set up in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Mahabubabad: Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday said the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TSMDC) had set up a sand selling sub-centre here to curb illegal sand mining and make quality sand available for the people.

Speaking after inaugurating the sand selling centre at Anantaram Road in Mahabubabad district, she said, “There are no authorised sand quarries in the district and no sand selling points too. Due to this illegal mining of the sand is rampant in the streams in the district, particularly in Aakeru Vaagu. We have also suspended one Tahsildar for his assistence to the sand smuggling in the Akeru River.”

Pointing out that a youth had died during the illegal sand mining operations, the Minister said the district administration, keeping all this in view, has set up this sand selling centre. Contractors, people and builders should make use of this sand sub-storage facility where sand is sold on a no-profit basis, she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .