Sangareddy: 43 students of Kautilya School conferred with degrees

Former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu handed over degrees to students at a graduation ceremony of the first batch of students of Masters in Public Policy at the GITAM deemed to be the University in Rudraram

Sangareddy: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over degrees to students at a graduation ceremony of the first batch of students of Masters in Public Policy at the GITAM deemed to be the University in Rudraram on Sunday.

Appreciating the GITAM University for creating the Kautila School of Public Policy to offer a Master’s in Public Policy course, Naidu said he had never attended the graduation ceremony of such a course in his lifetime and appreciated GITAM university for coming up with innovative courses.

As many as 43 students of the School of Public Policy were conferred with degrees by Naidu on the occasion. Chairman of GITAM M Sri Bharat, Chancellor Virender Singh Chauhan and others were present.

