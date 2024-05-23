Sangareddy: BDL employees donate blood to support Thalassemia patients

As many as 74 employees of the company donated blood on the occasion. The Winners Foundation, which carries out various social activities around the year, conducts blood donation camps on regular basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 08:06 PM

BDL employees donate blood to support Thalassemia patients on the premises of company at Bhanur in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Winners Foundation, founded by BDL-Bhanur Employees, organised a mega blood donation camp to support children suffering from Thalasemia on the premises of BDL Company in Bhanur of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The Foundation organised the camp in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society. BDL Chief Medical Officer Dr Srinivas Rao said that normally there would be a shortage of blood during the summer.

However, BDL employees would organise the camp during every summer to meet the needs of Thalassemia patients for the last decade. Red Cross Society presented the certificates to the donors.