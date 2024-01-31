Sangareddy Collector inaugurates Sarvodaya Library at Sirgapur KGBV

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Women staff of KGBV Sirgapur are taking a picture Collector Valluru Kranthi after inauguration of Library in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi inaugurated a library set up by the Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF), an NGO that was setting up libraries across Telangana, at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Sirgapur Mandal on Wednesday.

Addressing the girl students on this occasion, Kranthi called upon the students to set a goal at a very young age and put committed work into achieving it. She called upon the students to utilise the library facility to the optimum. She also inaugurated newly-built Grama Panchayath buildings at Sirgapur and Panchagama villages during her visit to Narayankhed.

Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeeva Reddy, Income Tax Deputy Commissioner and founder of SGSF Dr Sudhakar Nayak, Additional Collectors Chandrashekhar, Madhuri and others were present.