Sangareddy DSP inspects black spots on NH-65

Published: 6:27 pm

Sanagareddy: A team of police officials led by Sangareddy DSP A Balaji has identified three black spots on the busy NH-65 where accidents occur frequently. The three spots, under Sangareddy Rural Police Station limits are Pothireddypally Junction, a place near IIT-Hyderabad and Kavalampet village on Sunday.

Asking the police to set up sign boards at these three places, Balaji enquired about the number of accidents reported from these three accident-prone spots. The DSP said they will soon initiate various measures to contain road accidents in these places. Traffic SI Venkatraj, Rural SI Subhash and others were present.

