Sangareddy: Harish Rao expresses anger over poor performance of ESI Hospital at RC Puram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:42 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao is talking to doctors at ESI Hospital in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has expressed anger over the poor performance of ESI Hospital located at Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy district.

After inaugurating the upgraded facilities at the ESI Hospital along with Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday, the Minister interacted with each and every department’s doctors. The hospital was upgraded on par with a Corporate Hospital by spending over Rs 20.73 crore

He had expressed shock to see only three deliveries, all cesareans, performed in the entire July month at the hospital despite the hospital having three gynaecologists. The Health Minister informed the Staff that an MBBS Doctor and a nurse in Primary Health Care Centres in the Sangareddy district will perform four to five deliveries per day. When the Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Sudhakar said that the hospital was having over 300 staff including 55 doctors and 56 nurses, Rao said the hospital was full of doctors, but patient admission was almost nil.

After enquiring about the inpatient per cent month-wise occupancy ratio, the Health Minister said that the 100-bed hospital was never even occupied 50 beds since January month this year. The occupancy ratio in some months was as low as 24 percent. After coming to know four doctors who went on unauthorised absence for more than four years, Rao sought an explanation from Dr Sudhakar why he could not terminate or take any action against them until today. While talking to doctors from the Orthopaedic and Ophthalmology departments, Rao expressed disappointment as each doctor performed just one surgery. When the doctors tried to come up with some excuses, the Health Minister asked them to compare their performance with the hospitals being run by the Telangana government.

As Patancheru is known as an Industrial hub, he said that there were at least two lakh workers working in different companies. Assuring to provide all the support from the State health department, he has asked the doctors to improve their performance for the benefit of the ESI card holders. Since the ESI Hospital Ramachandrapuram Superintendent is a nodal officer and the hospital was also having 20 dispensaries, Rao said that he had every authority to buy any equipment.

He further said that there was enough fund available too. The Health Minister has suggested them to utilise the T-Diagnostic facility, CT-Scan and other facilities located in Area Hospital Patancheru. Rao asked Collector A Saharat to guide the ESI Hospital to connect with State-run hospital in Sangareddy.

Labour Minister Malla Reddy, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Narayankhed MLA M Bhupal Reddy, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran,GHMC Corporators V Sindhu Adarsh Reddy, Pushpa Nagesh, Mettu Kumar Yadav, former Chairman of Legislative Council V Bhupal Reddy and others were present.