Sangareddy: Harish Rao inaugurates new school building, interacts with students

Sangareddy: The quick and smart replies by a couple of girls studying at the Residential School, Kasargutti, in Nagulgidda mandal of the district left Finance Minister T Harish Rao beaming with delight on Friday.

“Do you know who I am?” Harish Rao asked Sumithra, a student. ‘Yes,” she said. “What do I do,” he prodded. “You help people,” she said. When the teachers and others on the stage pointed out that Harish Rao was asking about his position in the government, pat came Sumitra’s reply – Finance Minister.

Sumithra went on to say that she was delighted to see him in person and that she never imagined she would see him in flesh and blood. “I see you often on television and in the newspapers. This day will always remain special to me and I will cherish it all my life,” she said, in an interaction students of the Residential School had with Harish Rao after he inaugurated a new building for the school.

When Harish Rao sought to know whether they were being served egg everyday, Sumitra said they had not been served egg after the schools reopened on February 1, and that they had potato rice for breakfast in the morning.

Turning to Lakshmi, another student, Rao asked what her ambition was in life. “I want to become a doctor,” she said. “Where will you work after becoming a doctor? Hyderabad or in your village? Harish Rao asked. “I want to work in villages,” she replied to which the Minister said he hoped to see her working in Kasargutti Hospital after completing her MBBS.

He also enquired with the girls if the teachers were turning up at school at the right time.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the government had set up four residential schools in Narayankhed Assembly constituency after the State was formed to provide quality education to student from the weaker sections.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao, MLCs Fariduddin, V Bhupal Reddy, MLA Narayankhed M Bhupal Reddy and others were present.

