Sangareddy Police bust drug manufacturing gang, seize Nordazepam

Following information given by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), the Jinnaram police raided the drug manufacturing unit at Kodakanchi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police busted a drug manufacturing racket at Kodakanchi village in Jinnaram mandal on Friday and seized 14 kg of Nordazepam worth Rs.70 lakh apart from arresting five persons on charges of making the prohibited drug.

Following information given by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), the Jinnaram police raided the drug manufacturing unit at Kodakanchi. The accused were identified as Mohammad Yunus, a resident of Muthangi, G Srinivas Goud of Gundlamachanur, Kistamgari Nirmal Goud of Puttuguda, Pasupuleti Manikya Rao of Isnapur and Kistamgari Shivashankar Goud of Kodakanchi.

Two other accused, Rahul Reddy of Beeramguda and C Srisailam Yadav of Gunlamachanuru were absconding. The seven accused hired the land of one Lingala Sumana to manufacture the narcotic drug. Superintendent of Police (Sangareddy) Chennuri Rupesh said the accused had decided to manufacture the drug to earn easy money.

Patancheru DSP K Purusotham Reddy, Jinnaram Inspector M Venu Kumar and others were present.