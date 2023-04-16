Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants attempt to kill family

Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Sangareddy: Some unidentified miscreants had attempted to kill a family by giving an electric supply to their house’s door at Sanjeevraopet village in Narayankhed Mandal on Friday morning.

According to Narayankhed Police, a farmer Dhaniyala Ramulu was sleeping in his house along with his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

When his daughter woke up on Friday morning to open the door, she has suffered an electric shock and fell down. Ramulu’s wife came to her rescue and touched the door and she has also suffered an electric shock.

When the family cried for help, the neighbors came in rushing and found the doors with an electric supply.

The miscreants had also set starters of the borewell pumps on fire in his agriculture field on the same night. The Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.