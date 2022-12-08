| Sangareddy Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car While Having Lunch

Sangareddy: Woman dies after being hit by car while having lunch

A woman, who was sitting in front of her house having lunch, died after a rashly driven car hit her in Rudraram village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A woman, who was sitting in front of her house having lunch, died after a rashly driven car hit her in Rudraram village on Thursday.

Kuruma Ramulamma, 48, died on the spot after the car hit her, Patancheru police said.

Also Read Sangareddy: Private ambulance stolen in Patancheru

Ramulamma was having her lunch sitting on a rock in front of the house, when car driver Purra Pandu, who was allegedly driving the car recklessly, lost control of the steering and hit her. He went on to crash into a tree.

The Police registered a case and took Pandu into custody.