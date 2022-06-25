Sangareddy’s Ganeshpur village to get a BT road first time since independence

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:21 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Villagers of Ganeshpur are performing Palabhishekam to the portrait of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, MLA K Manik Rao at Ganeshpur of Nyalkal Manlda in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Ganeshpur village in Nyalkal Mandal is all set to get a BT Road for the first time since independence as the Telangana government had granted Rs 79.5 lakh under SCSDF (Scheduled Castes Special Development Fund). Since a majority of the 800 villagers were Scheduled Castes (SCs), the government has granted the funds from SCSDF. The village was located just 1.5-KM away from Bidar road. However, no government had attempted to connect the village with the road by laying a proper road. Since there was Kutcha road, there was no bus or other transportation facility to the village.

However, the villagers have collectively improved the Kutcha road during the Palle Pragathi programme. Still traveling on the road during the rainy season was a nightmare for the citizens. Even taking the sick persons on ambulances or any other vehicle to hospitals in an emergency was a tough task for them. Speaking to Telangana Today Sarpanch Lakshmi said that they had met then Narayankhed Congress MLA P Kista Reddy and other elected representatives and officials several times but they had got no positive response from them.

Post-Telangana creation, Ganeshpur was made as a Panchayat in 2016 and it was also merged into Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency. As the people of Zaheerabad elected K Manik Rao as the first TRS MLA in 2018, the villagers have met the MLA seeking grants for laying a BT Road. After talking to the respective department officials, the MLA has got the funds granted. The road works will be commenced shortly.

To celebrate the occasion, the villagers under the leadership of Sarpanch Lakshmi, Upa Sarapnch MD Gousiddin, and TRS village President Krishna Reddy have gathered at the heart of the village on Saturday and performed Palabhishekham to the portraits of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MLA Manik Rao. They have thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Manki Rao for granting a road for their village.