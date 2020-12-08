Sanjay Dutt takes up green challenge on Santosh Kumar’s birthday

Wishing the Rajya Sabha member on his birthday, Sanjay Dutt was all praise for the Green India Challenge.

Hyderabad: Embracing the Green India Challenge initiative and extending best wishes to TRS Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on the occasion of his birthday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday planted saplings at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

Wishing the Rajya Sabha member on his birthday, Sanjay Dutt was all praise for the Green India Challenge. “I heard a lot of good things about Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge initiative. It’s great and an ideal programme in India aimed at promoting and developing awareness on greenery. I am very happy that I have taken up this initiative on the occasion of his birthday. I urge general public to take up this novel initiative,” Dutt said.

The ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor pointed out that Green India Challenge was vital for spreading awareness on environmental protection and encourage love towards nature among children. “Planting saplings should become a part of everybody’s life,” he said. On the occasion, Santhosh Kumar thanked the top actor for taking up the challenge. The MP requested all citizens to protect greenery and plant saplings to increase green cover.

