Sankar Foundation performs advanced `iStent’ glaucoma surgery

This third generation model of the patented design from Glaukos International, USA and was introduced in India only last month and the iStent was implanted for successful control of pressure in a Glaucoma patient in Sankar Foundation Hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Visakhapatnam: Sankar Foundation, a multi Specialty Eye Hospital in Naidu Thota here, achieved a remarkable success by performing an advanced “Glaukos iStent Inject Surgery -W Model” by the Glaucoma Department of the Hospital.

The stent made of Titanium Metal, measures 360 Micro Meters. It is designed, made and imported from United States of America. Approved by FDA, USA in 2012 and upgraded in 2018 as much smaller, safer and effective, and now being introduced into India.

According to Sankar Foundation, the iStent inject ® W represents the next generation of Glaukos trabecular micro-bypass technology, which has been proven safe and effective in hundreds of thousands of eyes worldwide.

It creates two bypass pathways through the trabecular meshwork, resulting in multi-directional flow through Schlemm’s canal, and is advancing the standard of care for glaucoma patients. After a lot of careful preparations, SF doctors performed the surgery with the latest model of the device and implanted in an eye very successfully.

The management of the Sankar Foundation and its doctors complimented the Glaucoma Department for bringing in some of the latest advancements in the field of Glaucoma surgery successfully by implanting the stent, a professionally satisfying and uplifting achievement. eom