Sankranti holidays for inter colleges in Telangana from January 13 to 16

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday announced Sankranti holidays for the junior colleges from January 13 to 16. The colleges will reopen on January 17.

The vacation is applicable to all junior colleges – government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools, BC Welfare, KGBVs and Incentive junior colleges.

The Board directed the college managements particularly the private unaided not to hold any classes during the Sankranti holidays. Violation of instructions will be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation will be initiated against the erring managements, the TS BIE said.