Telangana inter exams schedule out; deets inside

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday announced the schedule for the intermediate public examinations, which are starting from February 28.

As per the schedule, the inter first-year examinations will begin with second language paper–I on February 28 followed by second language paper–II for second-year students on the next day.

The major examinations will conclude on March 14, and minor exams – public administration, bridge course for BiPC students, modern language and geography – will be held till March 19.

These examination dates are applicable to intermediate students pursuing vocational courses as well. However, a separate time-table will be issued for vocational courses, the TS BIE said.

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from February 1 to 15. The English practical examination for the first-year students admitted in academic year 2023-24 is scheduled for February 16.

The Board will be holding the ethics and human values examination for students admitted prior to academic year 2023-24 and having backlogs on February 17. The environmental education exam is on February 19.

Time-table:

First year

February 28: Second Language paper – I

March 1: English paper – I

March 4:

Mathematics paper – IA

Botany paper – I

Political Science paper – I

March 6:

Mathematics paper – IB

Zoology paper – I

History paper – I

March 11:

Physics paper – I

Economics paper– I

March 13:

Chemistry paper – I

Commerce paper – I

March 15:

Public Administration paper – I

Bridge course maths paper – I (for BiPC students)

March 18:

Modern Language paper – I

Geography paper –I

Second year

February 29:

Second Language paper – II

March 2:

English paper – II

March 5:

Mathematics paper – IIA

Botany paper – II

Political Science paper – II

March 7:

Mathematics paper – IIB

Zoology paper – II

History paper – II

March 12:

Physics paper – II

Economics paper – II

March 14:

Chemistry paper – II

Commerce paper – II

March 16:

Public Administration paper – II

Bridge course maths paper – II (for BiPC students)

March 19:

Modern Language paper – II

Geography paper – II