Santhoshi vows to work with spirit shown by Col Santhosh Babu in serving the country

Yadadri-Bhongir: Trainee Deputy Collector B Santhoshi, wife of slain Colonel Santosh Babu, on Tuesday said she would work with the same spirit that her late husband showed in serving the nation.

The trainee deputy collector of Bhongir was felicitated by District Collector Anitha Ramachandran during the Republic Day celebrations at the district Collectorate. Col Santosh Babu has been named posthumously for the Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest military award.

Speaking to the media, Santhoshi said very few people get the opportunity to sacrifice their lives while protecting the country. “My husband was one such person,” she said, and vowed to work with the same spirit shown by Col Santhosh Babu. She thanked the State government for coming to the rescue of the family in such troubled times.

The Union government, she said, had recognised her husband’s supreme sacrifice by announcing his name for Maha Vir Chakra. “My children are still young now, but they will always feel proud of their father,” she added.

Meanwhile, Santhosh Babu’s father Upender, reacting to the news about his late son being named for Maha Vir Chakra, said Col Santosh Babu, with his sacrifice, had instilled courage among the armed forces and removed the misconception that Chines army was stronger than the Indian Army. “My son did not step back in the face of adversity and stood for protection of the country,” he added.

