Published: 4:46 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra flaunts a perfectly toned frame in a brown bikini on social media. Sanya posted a string of pictures from her vacation in the Maldives on Instagram on Thursday, posing on a pool deck in a brown bikini paired and a straw hat. In one picture, she soaks in the sun and in another she poses on a ladder.

She captioned the image with a sun emoji.

Sanya currently has “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, “Love Hostel” and “Pagglait” in her kitty.