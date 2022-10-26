Sardar Papanna Goud postal cover launched in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

(Source: Twitter/G Kishan Reddy). Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy launched the postal cover of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at a programme organised by Telangana Goud Sangala Ikya Vedika at Thyagaraja Gana Sabha

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy stressed the need to make the young generation aware of the contribution of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud’s fight against the then dictatorial and autocratic forces.

Addressing a gathering after launching the postal cover of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud at a programme organised by Telangana Goud Sangala Ikya Vedika at Thyagaraja Gana Sabha here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said it was sad to note that previous governments had ignored the contribution of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud towards fight against autocratic forces during the Mughal era.

The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing out the postal cover of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud as a mark of respect to the great warrior . “I am very grateful to the PM for accepting my request of postal cover in the memory of Sardar Papanna,”he said, adding that he would ask the centre to take steps to give a facelift to the Bhongir fort, which was captured by Sardar Papanna Goud.

Hyderabad Region Postmaster General PVS Reddy was also present.