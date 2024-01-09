Sarpanches unhappy with delay in Swachh Survekshan Grameen awards

The Gram Panchayat sarpanches express dissatisfaction with the delayed announcement of the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 awards by the central government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:42 PM

Karimnagar: Gram Panchayat sarpanches are unhappy with the central government’s delay in the announcement of Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 awards. Though the central government had fixed October 2 to give SSG awards to the best gram panchayat, it has not been implemented even after three months.

The Centre, which recently announced the list of municipalities selected for Swachh Survekshan 2023 award, has kept the gram panchayat awards pending. Though peer verification and different levels of assessments are already completed, the union government has not announced the list of gram panchayats selected for the national level awards.

Village sarpanches, who got mandal, district and state level awards under SSG programme, were unhappy with the Centre’s attitude since their tenure would be over by the end of this month.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sarpanch of Nagaram, Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district, Budida Mallesh alleged that the union government was showing step motherly love on gram panchayats by announcing awards to municipalities.

The Centre had decided to give awards to the best gram panchayats on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. However, it has violated its own schedule.

Nagaram was selected for the best National Panchayat award in 2022. Mallesh received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a programme held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 24.