Patha Mugdhupuram GP to be retained with Chennaraopet Mandal

The preliminary notification of the order was issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Navin Mittal, on Friday, said Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

The preliminary notification of the order was issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Navin Mittal, on Friday, said Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

Warangal: The State government has ordered the retention of Patha Mugdhupuram Gram Panchayat in Chennaraopet Mandal from Narsampet Mandal in the district.

The preliminary notification of the order was issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Navin Mittal, on Friday, said Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

The order comes after a long-standing demand from the people of Patha Mugdhupuram Gram Panchayat. The panchayat is located in a remote area and is not easily accessible from Narsampet Mandal.

The retention of the panchayat in Chennaraopet Mandal will benefit the people as they will have better access to government services and facilities. The order has been welcomed by the people of Patha Mugdhupuram Gram Panchayat.