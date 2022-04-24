Sarvodaya offers to convert all community halls into libraries in Medak district

Sangareddy: In the wake of the State government’s decision to release multiple notifications for recruiting over 91,000 employees into different departments, the Founder of Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) Dr Sudhakar Nayak has announced that they will set up libraries in all the community Bhavans across the erstwhile Medak district if they receive funding from donors.

Since most of the communities were having community halls built by the government in villages, a teacher Kanakaraju in Chandlapur village in Chinnakodur Mandal of Siddipet district has converted the Ambedkar Bhavan into a library recently. After inaugurating the Library, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the people to convert the community Bhavans into libraries to inculcate a reading among the younger generation.

Responding to Harish Rao’s call, SGSF has decided to convert Ambedkar Bhavan in Narayankhed town in Sangareddy district into a library as a Doctors couple Dr Rajshekar Rao and Dr Hima Bindu have donated one lakh. The SGSF has spent another Rs 50,000 from its corpus fund. It still needs another Rs 50,000 to install CC Cameras and purchase furniture in the library

After inaugurating the library along with SP M Ramana Kumar, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha and others on Saturday late evening, SGSF founder Nayak informed that they will convert the Community halls into libraries if donors come forward.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Government Junior College Kalinga Krishna Kumar, and his team came forward to oversee the operations of the Library. Krishna Kumar has said that there were 1,100 students in his college while 400 students were studying in nearby residential colleges. He has observed that the Library will certainly help the students who were preparing for competitive examinations.

Additional Collector Rajharshi Sha said that the Libraries will not only help the students while preparing for competitive examinations, but it will also lay a strong platform for student’s careers if they start reading from very early.