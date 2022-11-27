Sarvodaya to open four libraries in next one week in Sangareddy

The Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) is all set to open libraries and reading rooms in four government schools in Sangareddy district in the coming one week.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Library at Kangti highschool in Sangareddy district, is ready to open.

Sangareddy: The Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF), which has been opening libraries in different government schools in collaboration with donors across the district, is all set to open libraries and reading rooms in four government schools in Sangareddy district in the coming one week. The SGSF has completed setting up libraries at the Zilla Parishad High School Kangti, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School Kangti, Primary School Anthwar and Zilla Parishad High School Munipally.

Speaking to Telangana Today, SGSF president Dr Ajesh Raj Saxena said they have set up 13 libraries so far in different parts of Sangareddy and Vikarabad district with the support of philanthropists. As many such generous persons were coming forward, Dr Ajesh said they were setting up libraries in four more schools. General Secretary of SGSF Dr Chandrakrishna said Dr Venkata Subba and his friends, who were into pharmaceutical entrepreneurship, had donated Rs 1.5 lakh to each of these two libraries being set up at Kangti village while another entrepreneur, M Srinivas Reddy, came forward to support the setting up a library at Munipally school.

While Srinivas Reddy donated Rs.1 lakh, the SGSF general secretary said the foundation was spending another Rs.50,000. Parents and friends of Narayankhed based youth Dharam Praveen, who passed away of Covid-19, have funded the setting up of a library at Anthwar village. Secretary Dr Manoj Reddy said High Court Advocate P Venkat Reddy donated more than Rs 3 lakh for a library cum reading room at Zilla Parishad High School Mekavanampally in Vikarabad district where Reddy studied.

Mekavanampally School Library, which was the 13th library by SGSF, was inaugurated on Sunday.

SGSF founder member Dr Sudhakar Nayak said there were plans to set up more libraries as many philanthropists were coming forward to be part of their activity.