SAS Infra’s ‘The Crown’ in Hyderabad becomes South India’s tallest tower

Standing tall at 235 meters with 57 levels, 'The Crown' is all set to be an architectural marvel.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 03:16 PM

SAS Infra's 'The Crown'

Hyderabad: SAS Infra’s ambitious project, ‘The Crown,’ is rapidly reshaping the city’s skyline as it reaches new heights in its construction at Kokapet in the city. The residential skyscraper, touted to be the tallest in South India upon completion, has surpassed the 200-meter mark.

Standing tall at 235 meters with 57 levels, ‘The Crown’ is all set to be an architectural marvel. The company announced that it is the first project in South India to achieve such a towering height, further asserting its position as the tallest point in Hyderabad.

“Proud to be South India’s first project to scale beyond 200 meters. Located in Hyderabad, we’re now the city’s tallest point,” SAS Infra announced.

According to the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, “The Crown’ is scheduled to be completed by March 2027. Spanning across 4.5 acres, the project will comprise 250 units spread across five towers. The design comes from the internationally acclaimed AEDAS architect based in Singapore

Moreover, the project boasts a colossal clubhouse spanning over 75,000 square feet.