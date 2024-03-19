Water supply disruption in Hyderabad on March 20

According to a press release issued by the HMWSSB, a 350 mm dia sluice valve in the 1200 mm dia PSC gravity main pipe line from Singapore to Khanapur was damaged in the Singuru project, which supplies drinking water to city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:28 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city on March 20 from 6 am to 4 pm.

Accordingly, there will be low pressure problem in Shaikpet, Toli Chowk, Golconda, Bhojagutta reservoir area in the O&M division-3. The other areas include Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalguda, Manikonda, Khanapur, Neknampur and Manchirevula in O&M division-18.

Also Read Rs 22.69 cr sanctioned for developing infrastructure in 697 schools in Kothagudem

According to a press release issued by the HMWSSB, a 350 mm dia sluice valve in the 1200 mm dia PSC gravity main pipe line from Singapore to Khanapur was damaged in the Singuru project, which supplies drinking water to city. This valve needs to be repaired and the works will be carried out on Wednesday from 6 am to 4 pm resulting in disruption in water supply.