Satake India keen to set up modern milling machines in Telangana

Hyderabad: Satake India, manufacturer of rice mill machinery, plans to supply its rice milling machines to the processing units being established in the proposed special food processing zones across the State at a discounted price. They also offered to establish training and round-the-clock servicing centres within these food processing zones.

Representatives of Satake India group called on Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar at his residence in the Ministers’ Quarters here on Monday. They explained that the milling machinery manufactured by Satake group uses modern technology with a capacity of 21 tonnes per hour. Necessary power supply also can be generated using the rusk which is a byproduct of milling.

Kamalakar said due to the proactive measures of the State government, Telangana was producing nearly three crore tonnes of paddy every year. He felt that as Food Corporation of India procures huge quantity of its Custom Milled Rice (CMR) from Telangana, availability of latest machinery of Satake group will help the State overcome the challenges involved in delivering the CMR as per schedule. He promised to take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Satake India director Rajinder K Bajaj, assistant general manager Satiesh Kumar and others were present.