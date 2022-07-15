SATS chairman lauds hoopster Jyothi

Published Date - 10:55 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: K Jyothi, the member of Telangana women’s basketball team that finished runner-up in the 71st National Basketball Championship held in Chennai recently, has been congratulated by the SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and Sports Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, for her contribution in the team’s success.

The girl, hailing from Kadhavpur Peddha Thanda village, Koilkonda Mandal, Mahabubnagar, represented Telangana State in 10 nationals. The current Engineering student of SRM University, Vallammai Engineering College, Tamil Nadu, hails from a tribal community. She learnt the skills of the game under coach Khaleel who is training her for the past seven years.

“Jyothi is an excellent athlete with innate talent. Though hailing from a poor tribal community, she achieved a lot, showing extraordinary resilience both physically and psychologically,” said Khaleel. SATS chairman Venkateshwar Reddy assured her of financial assistance from the government.