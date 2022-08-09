Satyanarayana clinches Open Prize Money Chess title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

P Satyanarayana receiving the winners trophy and a cheque of Rs 3,000 after winning the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad chess player P Satyanarayana bagged the top honours with five points from as many rounds in the Open Prize Money Chess Tournament conducted by the Pragathi Chess Foundation at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad.

In the final round, he defeated Palle Shreyash Reddy to emerge champion. Shreyash and K Gowtham Ashok settled for second and third places respectively.

The winner of the tournament was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 3,000. The runner-up was given Rs 2,000. A total of Rs 20,000 is given for the top 25 finishers.

Winners: 1 P Satyanarayana (5), 2 Shreyas Reddy P (4), 3 Gowtham Ashok K (4), 4 Y Murali Mohan (4), 5 G Srinivas (4), 6 Y Rama Sreekar (4), 7 B Ravanth (3.5), 8 J Harender (3.5), 9 A K Raju (3.5), 10 P Mokshith (3.5), 11 Asma Maryam Begum (3.5), 12 Sathvik Gulakaram (3), 13 B Mahendar (3), 14 B Malakondaiah (3), 15 K Perumallu (3).