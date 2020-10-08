Satyavathi Rathod assures best treatment to Khammam girl

The Minister who spoke with the hospital management said the government was prepared to take care of the victim and directed them to provide all the medical aid she requires to recover fas

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has assured that the government will provide the best medical care to save the girl from Khammam who set ablaze after she resisted sexual advances by her employer’s son recently. The government on Thursday shifted the girl who received 70 per cent burn injuries to Rainbow hospital here following a request from her parents.

The Minister who spoke with the hospital management said the government was prepared to take care of the victim and directed them to provide all the medical aid she requires to recover fast. The Minister also spoke with the police officers of Khammam district and directed them to speed up investigation and see that the culprits are punished.

She pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had said that Telangana must give utmost priority for the welfare and protection of women and children. “The Chief Minister was categorical in saying that anyone harming women or children in the State will not be spared,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .