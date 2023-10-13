Say no to “Scamgress” in Telangana: KTR urges people

KTR shared a news report, informing the people about seizure of around Rs 42 crore from a BJP corporator's residence during Income Tax raids in Karnataka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress party of pumping crores of rupees into Telangana to purchase votes in the ensuing Assembly elections. He shared a news report, informing the people about seizure of around Rs 42 crore from a BJP corporator’s residence during Income Tax raids in Karnataka on Friday.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rama Rao asked people to reject the “Scamgress” in Telangana. He accused the “intellectually bankrupt” Congress of pumping crores of rupees from Karnataka to purchase votes in Telangana which is set to witness Assembly polls on December 3.

“Their PCC Cheap was the one who was caught on camera bribing in Vote for Note scam and now since this criminal is now leading the pack of Thugs, this was very much expected. Let’s say No to ‘Scamgress’ in TS,” he tweeted.

Also Read BRS manifesto to focus on vulnerable sections: KTR