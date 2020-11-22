SBI distributes school bags across AP

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: State Bank of India, Amaravati Circle, has initiated a programme under the corporate social responsibility and distributed school bag kits to 4,100 students identified from 33 schools across AP.

Each student was given a T-shirt with cap, two-layer mask and a school bag consisting of lunch box, crayon box, pencil box and eight notebooks. All these children were studying in non-aided schools and run by charitable organisations, NGOs etc. The kits were distributed to students who include special children and visually challenged, the SBI Amaravati Circle said in a press release on Sunday.

SBI Amaravati Circle, Chief General Manager, Sanjay Sahay inaugurated the one-week programme through online and interacted with children. Sahay said that SBI will be undertaking various activities in the future for the needy people.

Manikantan Nair, General Manager (Coastal Network), Vinita Bhattacharjee, General Manager (Rayalaseema Network), Khadri Gundurao, General Manager (FIMM Network) and V Premji, Deputy General Manager & Circle Development Officer also participated in the event.

