SBI donates computers to orphanage

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: State Bank of India, Amaravati circle, donated ten desktop computers to Chaithanya Mahila Mandali, Hyderabad on Friday. In present circumstances, computers are an important aid to education, considering schools being closed due to the lockdown and traditional learning giving way online learning. Children in the orphanage will make full use of the computers to compensate for classroom earning, a press release said.

During the last fortnight, SBI had donated desktop computers with USB drives to students of orphanages such as Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust, Shraddha Orphanage Home, and Abhi Sai Dutta Trust in the city. The identification of these institutes for donation of computers and the handing over of the hardware was done by the SBI Ladies’ Club Amravati on behalf of State Bank of India, the press release added.

