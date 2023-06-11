| Devotees To Wait More Than 24 Hours For Free Darshan At Tirumala Temple

Officials have cautioned that devotees without tokens who are in the queue might experience a wait time exceeding 24 hours for the Srivari darshan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:56 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Tirupati: Over the weekend, there was a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala Tirupati Balaji. According to the Tirumala Tirupati Deavasthanams (TTD), approximately 31 compartments were filled with devotees on Saturday and Sunday. Officials have cautioned that devotees without tokens who are in the queue might experience a wait time exceeding 24 hours for the Srivari darshan.

The total number of devotees who visited Tirumala on Saturday reached 88,626. The Srivari Hundi at the temple witnessed a huge inflow of donations, with an income of Rs 3.67 crore.

Meanwhile, TTD officials are taking all necessary precautions in the queue system to ensure that devotees do not face any inconveniences.