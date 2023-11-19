Sunday, Nov 19, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:01 PM, Sun - 19 November 23
SBI issues notification for 8,283 clerk posts

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 8,283 Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) positions nationwide. The last date to submit applications for these posts is December 7.

There are 525 vacancies available in the Hyderabad circle.

Candidates should hold any degree or have completed their final year/semester exams.

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old to apply for these posts.

The preliminary and mains examinations will be conducted online.

Detailed information can be found at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

