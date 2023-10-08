RGUKT-Basar NSS wing, SBI plant 4,000 saplings in a single day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Nirmal: As many as 4,000 saplings were planted on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar’s National Service Scheme wing in association with State Bank of India in a single day on Sunday.

RGUKT-Basar Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana, in a statement, said that the varsity’s NSS wing in collaboration with SBI successfully planted the saplings in empty spaces of the campus and set an example to others in enhancing the greenery. He stated that the participants vowed to protect all the saplings. He added that the campus was becoming a green space.

Ramana further said that fruit, flower and shade and other species of tree saplings were planted on the premises of girls’ hostel-1, and 2 and around residential quarters of staffers. He opined that students would be able to reap benefits of the green drive and stay healthy by consuming fruits in the future.

RGUKT director Prof S Satheesh who supervised the drive thanked SBI for coming forward to sponsor the saplings to the varsity for the noble cause under Corporate Social Responsibility policy. He praised the cadets of NSS for extending their cooperation in planting the saplings. He added that the university was doing its bit to protect the environment and to ensure a safer future for the coming generations.

SBI manager Manoj Reddy, NSS coordinator Rakesh Reddy, RGUKT-Basar beautification convener Gajjala Srinivas, additional chief warden Dr Sujatha, teachers, caretakers, cadets of NSS and many others were present.