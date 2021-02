SBI Basketball Tourney: Hyderabad post easy victory

By | Published: 6:25 pm 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: Srinath top-scored with 16 points as Hyderabad circle defeated Trivandrum 60-43 in the All India SBI Inter-Circle Basketball tournament at the KVBR stadium on Tuesday.

Result:

Group A: Hyderabad 60 (Srinath 16, Subbiah Choudhury 11, Hatikrishna Prasad 10) bt Trivandrum 43 (Gopalakrishna 20, Jitu Sunny 15); Kolkata 51 (Debayan Ghosh 27) bt Bhopal 42 (Raghav Kumar 16, Manoj Kujur 10); Hyderabad 47 (Sukumar 19, Chenna Reddy 10) by Kolkata 15 (Sameer 4 Joy Doul 4);

Group B: Chandigarh 43 (Hunny Nehra 23) bt Lucknow 10;

Group D: Bhubaneswar 55 (Dilip Parida 23, Vijay Kumar 18) bt Patna 17.

