Hyderabad’s Rohit conquers nine peaks in honour of late Arjuna Awardee father

Rohit Rao Madasu sees mountaineering as a way to connect with his late father Arjuna Awardee Srinivas Rao Madasu

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 4 February 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: A trek to the top of Kedarkantha to ascending Africa’s highest peak Mt Kilimanjaro at 5,895 m, Hyderabad-based Rohit Rao Madasu has conquered nine peaks so far. Going beyond mere personal pursuits, for Rohit, these ascents are a poignant tribute to his late father, renowned Arjuna Awardee Srinivas Rao Madasu.

Srinivas Rao Madasu, a distinguished figure in disabled sports, represented India in the Paralympics, World Championships and Asian meets in badminton, shooting, table tennis, fencing, and weightlifting. His achievements include a gold medal in the 1996 Para- World Shooting Championships and another in the 2002 World Para-Badminton Championship, followed by the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2003 for badminton.

Despite his father’s attempts to engage his eldest son in sports, Rohit veered away from athletic pursuits. It wasn’t until December 2018, after watching mountaineering stories on YouTube, that the allure of Mt Everest captivated him. Starting with the modest Kedarkantha trek (3,810 m) in Uttarakhand, the 35-year-old gradually ventured into more challenging treks, including Pangarchulla (4,590 m) and Dzo Jongo (6,240 m) in the subsequent years.

“After my father’s demise in 2021, mountaineering for me evolved beyond a mere passion. It became a way for me to connect with my father’s memory and pay homage profoundly and spiritually,” says Rohit, who also works as a digital marketing senior analyst at Accenture. “I carry my father’s photo on every trek as a symbolic gesture to fulfil his dreams and keep his spirit alive in my pursuits,” he adds.

In 2022, Rohit achieved significant milestones, scaling heights such as the Everest Base Camp at 5,364 m and the demanding Kang Yatse 2 at 6,250 m. In January 2024, after a hiatus of one-and-a-half years, Rohit made the ascent to Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, standing at 5,985 m. Other peaks he has conquered include the Stok Kangri base camp (4,980 m), BrahmaTal (3,734 m) and Dayara Bugyal (3,639 m).

Reflecting on the hardships of his expeditions, Rohit notes, “Tackling Ladakh’s Kang Yatse 2 proved challenging, with an 11-12 day journey. The trek required adapting to freezing temperatures and diminishing oxygen levels.

Encompassing 120 km with varied terrains in temperatures of -10 to -25 degrees C, oxygen levels dipped to 65- 60 per cent during the final summit camp.” Describing the trek to Kilimanjaro as the most “aweinspiring” in his life, Rohit emphasises the importance of understanding one’s body, adapting to temperature changes and relying on mental strength in mountaineering.

With eyes set on Mount Everest in 2026, he highlights the need for sponsorships, urging State governments to recognise mountaineering as a serious sport and support athletes.