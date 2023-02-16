SCCL undertakes Flue Gas Desulphurization project with Rs 696 crore to make STPP pollution-free

This is the first project being constructed in the State following the directives of the union Ministry of Environment and Forests

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), as part of its environment-friendly mining initiatives, has undertaken the construction of a subsidiary project called Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) at a cost of Rs.696 crore to make the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) a completely pollution-free facility. This is the first project being constructed in the State following the directives of the union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Hyderabad-based PES Engineers Private Limited has undertaken the construction of the project through the tender process and has already completed 20 percent of the works.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Thursday reviewed the progress of the environment-friendly project with Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, thermal plant officials and construction agencies at Singareni Bhavan. He set the timeframe to complete the FGD of unit one of the project by June 2024 and the construction of the second unit by September next year.

He said the FGD set up as an environmentally friendly measure was likely to contribute to the plant’s operating costs through the sale of gypsum in the next period.