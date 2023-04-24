SCG unveils Tendulkar gate on his 50th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar celebrating his birthday with friends and family in Goa.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:40 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Sydney: Honouring Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday, a gate named after Indian batting legend was unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground here on Monday.

Tendulkar, who turned 50 on Monday, scored 785 runs, including three centuries with a highest score of 241 not out (in 2004) in five Tests at the SCG, which he described as his favourite cricket ground outside India.

Tendukar scored those runs at an incredible average of 157. “The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92,” Tendulkar said in a statement issued by the SCG.

Another gate in the name of Brian Lara was also unveiled to mark 30 years since the West Indian legend’s innings of 277 at the SCG. The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian,” Tendulkar said. “I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia and for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon.”

Lara, on his part, said: “I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia.”

Wishes pour in as Tendulkar turns 50

Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, and wishes poured in on social media for the master blaster.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former teammates, the Indian batting great received warm birthday wishes from across the nation. Sachin’s former opening partner Virendra Sehwag posted a unique birthday wish. He posted a video in which can be witnessed performing a ‘Shirshasana’ and wrote: “Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji, aap jiyo hazaaron saal, Saal ke din ho ek crore.”

“Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar. A legend of cricket through the years,” International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted. Former India cricketer and ex-head coach, Ravi Shastri said: Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt” BCCI shared Tendulkar’s records to wish the 2011 World Cup winner.

“664 intl. matches “34357 intl. runs 201 intl. wickets The only cricketer to score 100 intl. hundreds. The 2011 World Cup-winner Here’s wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 50th birthday,” BCCI tweeted. “Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 50 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat. Warmest wishes to the God of cricket,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh penned a long post on Twitter saying Sachin taught everyone that following the right process leads to long-term progress. “He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress!

“The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! Lots and lots of love and good wishes on your special day! May you live long, live healthy and live happily!” Yuvraj said.